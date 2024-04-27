| Ipl 2024 Lsg V Rr On April 27 When And Where To Watch

IPL 2024: LSG v RR on April 27; When and where to watch

Lucknow holds the fourth position on the points table with five wins in eight games, while Rajasthan leads the table with seven wins in eight matches.

By IANS Published Date - 27 April 2024, 01:11 PM

Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will host Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 44 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

In the overall matchup, Lucknow and Rajasthan have faced each other in 4 matches in IPL. Out of these 4 games, Lucknow have won 1 whereas Rajasthan have come out victorious on 3 occasions.

LSG v RR match time: The match starts at 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT) with the toss taking place half an hour before the match i.e., 7:00 PM (1:30 PM GMT)

LSG v RR match venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium, Lucknow.

Live broadcast of LSG v RR match on television in India: The LSG v RR match will be broadcast live via Star Sports Network.

Live stream in India: The live streaming of LSG v RR will be available on JioCinema.

Probable XIs:

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (capt & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav/Yash Thakur.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (capt & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Dhruv Jurel, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.