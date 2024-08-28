Ambedkar Open University offers quality education to all

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 August 2024, 08:29 PM

Ambedkar Open University EMR&RC director Prof. Srinivas Vaddanam speaking to the media in Khammam.

Khammam: Admissions are underway at Dr. BR Ambedkar Open University, Hyderabad for undergraduate, post graduate and diploma courses for the academic year 2024-25, said the university’s Electronic Media Resources and Research Centre (EMR&RC) director Prof. Srinivas Vaddanam.

He visited the university Regional Study Centre at SR&BGNR College here on Wednesday. Speaking to the media along with the regional coordinator Dr. Veeranna, he said that Ambedkar Open University has been providing quality education for the past 44 years to students who could not pursue regular degree, PG and diploma courses.

The university offers flexible higher education opportunities. Housewives, employees, businessmen and all those who want to reach higher positions in life could make use of such opportunities. The university was accredited with NAAC A grade, he said.

Interested students should check the university websites www.braouonline.in or www.braou.ac.in for educational qualifications, fees and course details and get admissions by August 31, he said.