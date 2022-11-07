Ambience makes this Annapurna canteen in Hyderabad stand out!

By Nabinder Bommala Published: Published Date - 12:10 AM, Mon - 7 November 22

Photo: Anand Dharmana. Annapurna canteen at Madhapur is different in its design and has become popular among students, IT employees, private employees, auto/cab drivers, and security guards.

Hyderabad: A small stall surrounded by daily wage earners having their meals standing around is the first thing that comes to mind when one thinks about Annapurna canteens that have turned into a boon for the poor in the city.

However, the Annapurna canteen at Madhapur is different in its design and has become popular among students, IT employees, private employees, auto/cab drivers, and security guards, working in and around the city’s IT hub.

Just like the other Annapurna canteens, the Madhapur facility too serves hot and hygienic meals for Rs 5 but the ambience and the crowd here make it different from others located in different parts of the city. The seating facility, standing desks, and the roof make dining here more comfortable and people from various walks besides daily wage workers flock around here. The food here is served from 11.30 am to around 2.30 pm and on average 800 plates are served every day.

Meanwhile, seeing the popularity of this place, a few street vendors started selling Indian snacks including papad, onion rings, etc and many people enjoy their lunch along with these snacks. The Annapurna meal comprises rice, vegetable curry, sambar, and pickle. Several people having their meals at this canteen could be seen ordering an extra bowl of rice by paying additional Rs 5.

Thanking the State government for coming up with Annapurna canteens, G Narasimha who works as a painter said the meals here are a boon for many like him. “Having a freshly prepared, hygienic, and tasty meal at a decent place in Hyderabad for Rs 5 is possible only with Annapurna canteen. These canteens are blessings for the poor and many people like me are dependent on them every day,” he said.

This initiative — Annapurna Food Scheme by the Telangana government has been taken up in association with Hare Krishna Movement Charitable Foundation and encouraged by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to ensure a hygienic meal at a very affordable price of Rs 5. The Annapurna canteens are monitored by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials.