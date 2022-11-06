Hyderabad Police to hold rehabilitation program for youngsters addicted to drugs

Published Date - 08:26 PM, Sun - 6 November 22

File Photo: Hyderabad CP CV Anand.

Hyderabad: Some students in the city were regularly using drugs and sourcing it from peddlers after contacting them through social media platforms, the city police have found out during the recent probe into the ‘drug chocolate bar’ case.

A senior official of the city police said that students of four to five elite educational institutions were found to be regularly buying and consuming the drugs during parties and get-togethers. “We have their details and soon we will be holding a rehabilitation program for them in association with health experts and in the presence of their family members,” said the official.

On Saturday, the police had arrested one Rishi Sanjay Mehata (22), a resident of Narsingi, and seized 48 bars of drug laced chocolates and 40 gm of hash oil.

Police sources said some of the customers were from well known families in the city and quite a few of them were girls. “The communication is through symbols and not words so that no third person understands it. Only the peddler and buyer understand the signs,” said the official.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad Police Commissioner, CV Anand will hold a meeting with the police officials and the management of the educational institutions to seek their suggestions in drafting the protocol for the Anti-Drug Committees (ADC).

The Hyderabad Police had recently issued a notification making it mandatory to constitute ‘Anti-Drug Committees’ in all colleges. These committees in higher educational institutions would comprise of a minimum of five members drawn from faculty and students and tasked to prevent drug abuse in the campus.

The ADCs (Anti-Drug Committees) will work under the guiding principles developed by city police and entrusted to play key role in creating awareness on dangers of drug abuse through various digital campaigns, workshops, seminars to ensure their campuses are free from the scourge of narcotic substances. In instances were youngsters are caught, the police are stressing more on rehabilitating them under expert supervision.