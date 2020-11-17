Ambulance-car collision kills three near Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:04 am

Hyderabad: Three persons were killed and two others sustained grievous injuries in a head-on collision involving an ambulance and a car at Maheshwaram on city outskirts on Monday afternoon.

The three persons who died were identified as J Jangamma (70), N Saiamma (45), and Anand (40), who was the driver of ambulance. Two others including J Manjula and Kumar, who was driving the car, are in critical condition and receiving treatment.

According to the police, Jangamma who is a native of Nagarkurnool was admitted in a hospital at Kothapet and was discharged on Monday afternoon. Her family members J Manjula and N Saiamma hired an ambulance in the city to return to Nagarkurnool.

“When the ambulance reached Kothur Gate, a Swift Dzire car driven by Kumar coming in the opposite direction rammed into the ambulance at high speed. The driver of the car tried to overtake another vehicle and in the process rammed into the ambulance,” said M Madhusudhan, SHO Maheshwaram police station.

Such was the magnitude of the collision that the injured were trapped in the mangled vehicles for a long time. The police had to use iron bars to pull out the injured persons from the ambulance and car before shifting them to the

hospital.

A case is registered by the Maheshwaram police and investigation taken up. The bodies were shifted to the Osmania General Hospital mortuary for postmortem examination.

