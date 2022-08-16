Ameer Merchant: Creating ripples of growth in the business sector around different parts of the world

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:29 PM, Tue - 16 August 22

Hyderabad: He has to his name various business ventures, out of which Merchant Perfumes has helped him shine brighter in the entrepreneurial world.

Not all those who wander are lost is a particular phrase that has indeed stood true for many professionals and entrepreneurs around the world in ways more than one. Some entrepreneurs hopped from one niche to the next, not because they were unaware of their goals, but because they wanted to ace the game in all and become multi-faceted entrepreneurs, eventually leading towards their definition of success in those sectors. We couldn’t help but notice how an ace serial entrepreneur Ameer Merchant through his business ventures, won hearts and went ahead in acing the game of all the industries he chose to be in, right from his Marine Enterprise, food manufacturing, and exporting, to music production, perfumes and stock trading.

Ameer Merchant is not you everyday boy with an everyday success story. He is beyond being an average success story, and the many bold choices he made in his career for his businesses today have led him to mark his presence across Mumbai, Gujarat, Dubai, and Iran, which proves the kind of incredible business talent he is and his capabilities to further up the game in business.

One of his side businesses includes Merchant Perfumes, which has now emerged as a luxurious perfume brand. It offers long-lasting fragrances that stand unique from each other and something that easily elevates a person’s style and vibe, giving them rich, elegant, and scintillating fragrances for both genders. His years of experience of travelling across India and the Middle East earned him enormous business experiences and expertise, which he implements in his ventures like Euphoria, offering fried onion flakes as the perfect munching snack for food lovers.

Shipping machineries and spares to the world’s leading companies under Marine Enterprise and dealing with scrap and oil in Dubai, apart from running an incredible real estate and construction business in Mumbai and in Bhavnagar, Mahuva, and Rajkot, has further thrust him forward in the business space. Also, with Island Food Co., he and his team excel at dehydrating fruits and vegetables in Mahuva, Gujarat, and iron and steel scrapping in Bhavnagar and Mumbai. Even in Iran, Ameer Merchant has a water factory and a compound chocolate factory.

With A.M Trading Co., he deals with scraps, machineries, reconditioning, and ship spares and also owns JMT Entertainment in the music space.

Spreading so many businesses across India and the Middle East, Ameer Merchant believes all of this could happen for his relentless drive and passion for diving deep into the entrepreneurial world, which he believes has brought him so far.

Is there anything Ameer Merchant (@i.ameermerchant) can’t ace? Well, what we know is that this serial entrepreneur is now looking to expand his businesses further.