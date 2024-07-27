Hyderabad: Software employee jumps into Durgam Cheruvu, ends life

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 July 2024, 12:46 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: A software employee died by suicide by jumping in the Durgam Cheruvu. Balaji (25) from Musheerabad was working for a software firm in Madhapur.

According to reports, Balaji went to the office on July 24, as usual but did not return. His anxious family members who realised he was missing approached the Raidurgam police and lodged a complaint the next day.

The police booked a missing case and found Balaji’s mobile phone was switched off. His friends too had no information.

When the police inquired at Balaji’s company, they found that he had gone out at 8:30 pm on July 24.

Subsequently, in the CCTV cameras, the police found that he had walked towards the Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge.

His body was recovered from the lake on Friday evening. The police identified him based on the identity card.

Preliminary investigation indicated that a love affair led to the suicide.

The body was shifted to Osmania Hospital for autopsy.

Case is under investigation.