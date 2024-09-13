American Singer Cardi B welcomes baby girl with estranged husband Offset

Cardi B has welcomed a baby girl with her estranged husband Offset more than a month after filing for divorce

By IANS Published Date - 13 September 2024, 03:02 PM

Los Angeles: Cardi B has welcomed a baby girl with her estranged husband Offset more than a month after filing for divorce.

The two are already parents to 6-year-old daughter Kulture and 2-year-old son Wave.

“The prettiest lil thing,” Cardi captioned on an Instagram post featuring photos of their family at the hospital, noting the birth date. The Bodak Yellow label hit-maker announced her pregnancy hours after filing for a divorce from the 32-year-old rapper on August 1 by showing off her bump in an Instagram post, reports eonline.com.

She had captioned the post: “With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all!” She added:

According to her recent divorce filing, Cardi B has requested primary custody of their children along with child support from the Offset. The petition stated that Cardi and Offset had “experienced irreconcilable differences that have caused the breakdown of the marriage and that there is no reasonable prospect of reconciliation.”

The couple tied the knot in 2017. They have taken time apart a few times throughout their relationship, with their first split occurring in 2018 amid cheating rumours.

The duo reunited in 2019, at awards shows, before breaking up again in 2020 resulting in Cardi filing for divorce.

She dismissed the proceedings later that year, but by 2023, they had called it quits again. After a New Year’s Eve reunion in 2024, Cardi B shared insight into their complicated relationship and the status of their marriage.