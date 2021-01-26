AMF hosts para-sports screening camp in Hyderabad

In all 21 students, 12 boys and 9 girls in the age group of 6 to 20, took part in the camp and were screened for archery, taekwondo, volleyball, powerlifting, athletics, shooting, table tennis, rowing, shot put, javelin etc

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:59 am

Hyderabad: For the specially-abled students from Kamareddy, it was a big day to showcase their talent as Aditya Mehta Foundation hosted a para-sports screening camp to unearth budding talent at their Infinity Para-sports Academy and Rehab Centre, Rasoolpura on Monday.

In all 21 students, 12 boys and 9 girls in the age group of 6 to 20 took part in the camp and were screened for archery, taekwondo, volleyball, powerlifting, athletics, shooting, table tennis, rowing, shot put, javelin etc. Two of the hearing-impaired students hit bullseye in shooting. The selected students will be provided with equipment to train and groom in the sport they show promise along with schooling, boarding and lodging by AMF.

Speaking on the occasion, Aditya Mehta said the motto of Infinity Ride was to unearth talent across India and nurture the best to represent India in para sports at the global stage. “We want to create a splash at the Paralympics 2024 and Asian games 2022 and make the nation proud,’’ he said.

