‘Amid price rise, families reducing purchase of food’

Published Date - 08:33 PM, Sun - 22 May 22

Summer Activism Program for School Students. Organised by COVA Peace Network.

Hyderabad: Majority of the families are reducing purchase of food due to the rising prices of petrol, cooking oil, LPG gas, milk, vegetables and meat.

According to the findings of the student activists at the Summer Activism Program organised by COVA Peace Network, all sections of the society are struggling with rising prices.

COVA organized a 15-day programme for 25 students who conducted detailed interviews with 71 persons from four sections of the society – poor (monthly income less than Rs 10,000), lower middle class (monthly income from Rs 15,000 to Rs 30,000), middle class (monthly income between Rs 40,000 to Rs 60,000) and high income group with income above Rs 80,000.

As per a release, the findings are that barring the high income group, all others are struggling to provide food for their families. The high income groups reported difficulties with EMIs, cutting down on vacations and increased cost of gold and silver.

“On an average, the poor reported a monthly decrease in purchase of rice by 6 kg, atta by 3 kg, oil by 3 kg and vegetables. Increasing prices are making it difficult to pay for rent, fees, medicines and repay loans. Amongst poor, 55 per cent reported selling their assets and 33 per cent pawned, while in the lower middle classes and the middle classes, 25 per cent sold their assets and 20 per cent pawned them,” it said.

It also mentioned that all the three sections were forced to take loans with lower middle classes leading the pack with 75 per cent followed by 45 per cent of the poor and 30 per cent of the middle classes.

In terms of savings, about 75 per cent of lower middle class and 60 per cent of the middle class reported reduction in savings and 40 per cent of the high income group also reported reduction in their savings.

The poor and the lower middle classes reported that they could not buy clothes or have celebrations for the festivals.

The student activists submitted representations to K Keshav Rao, Member of Parliament, Amin Ul Hasan Jafri, Member of Legislative Council Telangana, Ashok Samrat, Zonal Commissioner, GHMC and Dr. Irshad, AMOH, GHMC.

