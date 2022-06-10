Amir Rashid Wani wins many hearts, becomes true hero to his hometown Kashmir

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:00 PM, Fri - 10 June 22

Amir Rashid Wani is the savior and hero of thousands of people. Amir Rashid Wani is a social activist and influencer. He is doing his work very well and influencing people for all the right causes. Amir is one of the youngest influencers in our country as he is just 23 years old. He was awarded the YOUNGEST SOCIAL WORKER AWARD, BEST SOCIAL WORKER, COVID-19 WARRIOR AWARD 2020-2021, and UNESCO award by the Jammu & Kashmir government. Needless to say, all the appreciation that he gets from the whole nation speaks for his work itself.

Amir decided that he wanted to do something to help the people in need when he was just a teenager. He was 17 when he decided that helping others is the purpose of his life. He has been helping people for a long time now. To help as many people as he can he started an NGO. He is the founder and the chairman of the government-recognized and approved organization called Mooj Kosher Welfare Trust. Amir has an army of hardworking and dedicated people who are up to do good as much as they can.

Amir with the help of his people helped people during the times of COVID-19. They went door to door distributing hand sanitizers and masks. He even helped elderly people to get essentials delivered to their doorsteps during the lockdown. They also helped old people who were living alone during that time by running their daily errands.

He also came forward to help students whose families were in Kashmir and there was no means of communication .He was here at this end to provide them with support and all the necessities they needed. He was there to provide all the support one can give as a family member. Other than all this he and his foundation are always up for helping the children who are deprived of the privilege of education.

Amir and his people are always up to be a shoulder one can rely on the time of need.