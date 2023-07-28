Amit Shah and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s visits to Telangana postponed

The scheduled visits to Telangana this week by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have been postponed.

By PTI Published Date - 02:07 PM, Fri - 28 July 23

BJP spokesperson in Telangana N V Subhash said in a statement that Shah’s visit to the state on July 29 has been postponed due to “unavoidable reasons”.

Meanwhile, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) senior vice-president and former MP Mallu Ravi said a public meeting at Kollapur in the state which was scheduled to be attended by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on July 30 has been postponed in view of heavy rains in the state.

Former Minister Jupally Krishna Rao was to formally join the Congress at the public meeting in the presence of Priyanka Vadra.

Vadra was expected to announce the party’s ‘Mahila Declaration’ for Telangana at the meeting.

Eight people lost their lives in various rain-related incidents since July 22 in Telangana even as the state continued to see heavy downpour on Thursday leading to inundation of low-lying areas and damage to roads and agricultural crops.