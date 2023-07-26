Kishan Reddy to continue with Bandi’s team fearing resentment

Amit Shah during his meeting with Sanjay had assured him support and that his supporters' interests would be taken care of

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:45 PM, Wed - 26 July 23

Hyderabad: BJP State unit leaders who were expecting key roles in newly appointed State president G Kishan Reddy’s team are disappointed with the party leadership reportedly asking him not to disband the State executive committee and district committees appointed by his predecessor Bandi Sanjay.

According to party sources, union Home Minister Amit Shah asked Kishan Reddy to continue with the current executive and district committees as any changes would again create rifts among the leaders.

Already, a large number of leaders and functionaries are unhappy about the removal of Sanjay and if his supporters do not find place in the new committees, there will be more instability in the party, sources said.

Amit Shah during his meeting with Sanjay had assured him support and that his supporters’ interests would be taken care of. It was after this that he instructed Kishan Reddy not to make changes in the State executive and district committees, the sources said. Days before he was shunted out as State president, Sanjay had announced a jumbo state executive committee with over 100 members.

It is learned that Amit Shah has strictly warned of stringent action against leaders trying to create trouble for Kishan Reddy. Shah is scheduled to visit Hyderabad on July 29 to take stock of the situation in the Telangana BJP unit.

He will also discuss about various committees likely to be formed in the run-up to the assembly polls. It is learnt that the State unit is likely to constitute about 22 Committees, including Campaign Committee, Manifesto Committee, Social Media Committee and Campaign Sabha Committee

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the party leadership is planning to make Maharashtra BJP official spokesperson Swetha Shalini in-charge of the strategy team.

The party is also planning to appoint Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind and Dubbaka MLA M Raghunandan Rao as in-charges of the social media cell and former MLAs Nallu Indrasena Reddy and Chintala Ramachandra Reddy as in-charges of the coordination committee.