Amit Shah contributes Rs 2000 to BJP’s party fund, urges everyone to contribute for “nation building”

While the opposition parties hailed the Apex Court decision, the ruling BJP said that the scheme was brought in for transparency in electoral funding.

By ANI Published Date - 3 March 2024, 09:41 PM

File Photo

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday contributed Rs 2,000 to the party fund of the Bharatiya Janata Party and also urged the public to “donate for nation building”.

In a post on X, Amit Shah said, “Every person’s support is crucial to building a Viksit Bharat. Under the leadership of Modi Ji, the BJP has been working towards making Bharat a developed nation. Let us all stand shoulder-to-shoulder and make the #DonationForNationBuilding a nationwide campaign using the NaMo App.”

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also donated Rs 2,000 to the BJP party fund. The call to donate money comes after the Supreme Court delivered a unanimous verdict in February, striking down the Electoral Bonds scheme as unconstitutional.

The CJI, while reading out his judgement, said that the Supreme Court holds that anonymous electoral bonds are violative of Right to Information and Article 19(1)(a) .

The Supreme Court said that information about corporate contributors through Electoral Bonds must be disclosed as the donations by companies are purely for quid pro quo purposes.

The purpose of curbing black money is not a sufficient justification to anonymise the identities of donors and the details of the contributions in the Electoral Bonds scheme, the SC said while striking down the Centre’s Electoral Bonds scheme.

An electoral bond is an instrument in the nature of a promissory note or bearer bond that can be purchased by any individual, company, firm or association of persons, provided the person or body is a citizen of India or incorporated or established in India. The bonds are issued specifically for the purpose of contributing funds to political parties.