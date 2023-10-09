Amit Shah to address public meeting in Adilabad on Tuesday

Shah will address the rally at 1 pm and attend the convention of intellectuals in the evening, state BJP general secretary G Premender Reddy said in a release.
Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a public meeting at Adilabad and a convention of intellectuals in Hyderabad on October 10.
Several senior BJP leaders are expected to take part in the party’s campaign for the assembly polls.