Amit Shah to address public meeting in Adilabad on Tuesday

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:05 PM, Mon - 9 October 23

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a public meeting at Adilabad and a convention of intellectuals in Hyderabad on October 10.

Shah will address the rally at 1 pm and attend the convention of intellectuals in the evening, state BJP general secretary G Premender Reddy said in a release.

Several senior BJP leaders are expected to take part in the party’s campaign for the assembly polls.