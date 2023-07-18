| Amitabh Bachchan Gets Nostalgic About Good Old Days

Amitabh Bachchan gets nostalgic about good old days

By ANI Published Date - 10:00 AM, Tue - 18 July 23

Mumbai: Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan shared a throwback picture of himself, reminiscing about the old good days.

Taking to Instagram, on Tuesday, Big B posted the picture and wrote in the caption, “Achhe din the yaar!!”

The actor can be seen dressed in a white shirt and black leather jacket that he paired with denim pants. He accessorized his look with long brown boots and black sunglasses. He looked dapper with a camera in his hand.

Fans flooded Amitabh’s comment section with heart and fire emojis. ” Well you are still young.” one of the users wrote.

Another fan commented, ” Evergreen handsome.” “A King is always A King.”, a social media user wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B was last seen in the family entertainer film ‘Uunchai’ along with Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra and Boman Irani. Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film got a positive response from the audience.

He will next be seen in Nag Ashwin’s directed ‘Project K’ alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.