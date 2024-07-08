‘Amma Lalo Ram Bhajana’ song from Narne Nithiin’s ‘AAY’ out now

Makers call it ‘Srinivasuni song’ as it explains ‘Srinivasa Kalyanam’ story in a beautiful way using the old tradition of Burra Katha.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 July 2024, 12:05 AM

Hyderabad: The most successful and prestigious production GA 2 Pictures’ next, ‘AAY’, stars Narne Nithiin and Nayan Sarika in lead roles. The film, directed by debutant filmmaker Anji K Maniputhra, is being bankrolled by Bunny Vas and Vidya Koppineedi. The entertainer film is hiking prospects with its intriguing promotional content.

The single from ‘AAY’ titled ‘Amma Lalo Ram Bhajana’ is out now. Makers call it ‘Srinivasuni song’ as it explains ‘Srinivasa Kalyanam’ story in a beautiful way using the old tradition of Burra Katha. It intricately weaves together the narrative of Lord Srinivasa’s wedding. The song stands as a poignant tribute to our rich tradition and culture, vividly portrayed throughout its lyrical video.

Penned by director Anji K Maniputhra, the lyrics form a rich tapestry, capturing the essence of this age-old tale. Penchal Das’s mesmerising vocals and Ajay Arasada’s captivating composition imbue the Burra Katha story with a magical allure. This powerful composition is poised to resonate deeply.

The songs which have already been released have become chartbusters. The ultimate fun entertainer of the season, ‘AAY’, will be hitting the theatres worldwide on Independence Day, August 15.

‘AAY’ promises to be a full-on fun entertainer set against the picturesque backdrop of Godavari. Narne Nithiin is poised to captivate audiences with this wholesome family entertainer.

This ambitious project sees the coming together of some of the finest acting and technical talents. Ace producer Allu Aravind is presenting the film. Art direction is handled by Kiran Kumar Manne, while cinematography is by Sameer Kalyani. Music is scored by Ram Miryala. More details about the project are awaited.