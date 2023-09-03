Amritsar Police seizes 15 kg heroin, arrests 7 traffickers in cross-border drug smuggling case

Amritsar: The Counter Intelligence in Amritsar has seized 15 kilograms of heroin and arrested seven drug traffickers in Amritsar, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said.

The contraband was being smuggled across the border from Pakistan using drones, he said.

Along with the drug, valued at Rs 7 lakh in the international market, two cars were also seized from the accused, the DGP said.

An FIR has been registered at the State Special Operation Cell in Amritsar. “Big Blow to Trans Border narcotic smuggling networks: Counter Intelligence, Amritsar has busted a major drug cartel and seized 15 Kg Heroin after arresting 7 drug traffickers. The mastermind was operating from inside jail with the Pak-based smuggler,” DGP Punjab Police posted in a message on X.

“Drones used for transporting contraband assignment from #Pakistan. Recovered ¹7 lakhs drug money along with 2 cars. FIR is registered at SSOC, Amritsar @PunjabPoliceInd is committed to make #Punjab drug-free as per the vision of CM @BhagwantMann,” the DGP said in another message.

Earlier on Friday, in a joint operation launched by the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Punjab Police at the outskirts of Mehdipur village in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district, drugs weighing around 2.752 Kg were seized.

The joint operation was conducted based on information regarding the presence of a consignment of contraband items dropped by a drone.