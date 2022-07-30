| An Encounter Has Started Between Terrorists And Security Forces At Wanigam Bala Area In North Kashmirs Baramulla District

Encounter breaks out in J&K’s Baramulla

30 July 22

Representational Image

Srinagar: An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Wanigam Bala area in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, police said on Saturday.

“Encounter has started at Wanigam Bala area of Baramulla district. Police and security forces are on the job,” police added.

The gunfight started after a joint team of police and security forces received an input about the presence of terrorists in the area.

The security forces cordoned off the area. Terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Kashmir over the last few months.

Many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated.

Most of the operations have been jointly conducted by the police and the Army on the basis of specific intelligence inputs.