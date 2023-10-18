Anahat Singh on Squash’s addition to LA28 Olympics: ‘Asian Games the key focus’

During an interview with ANI, Anahat discussed her Asian Games medals, India's squash team performance, the inclusion of cricket and squash in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, and more.

New Delhi: India’s 15-year-old squash sensation Anahat Singh, who won two medals at the recently-concluded Asian Games in Hangzhou, said that she is excited to represent the country at Olympics 2028 in Los Angeles in her sport.

Talking about squash’s inclusion in the Olympics 2028 programme, Anahat said, “I was really happy. We had been discussing it for really long time. The biggest event for us was the Asian Games. Now that it is a part of Olympics, everyone will be working towards it with training and try winning medals.”

On cricket’s inclusion in the Olympics 2028, Anahat said that it is good for the sport and India since Men in Blue is one of the best cricket teams in the world.

“It is really great for India. Our team is doing well in cricket and we will be always be assured of a medal. We are one of the best cricket teams in the world and I think we will do really well,” said Anahat.

Cricket will make its return after 128 years to the multi-sport extravaganza. The 2028 event will also include sports like baseball/softball, lacrosse, squash and flag football. The proposal from the Organising Committee of the Olympic Games Los Angeles 2028 to include these games in the programme was accepted at the ongoing 141st IOC session being held in Mumbai.

Cricket made its sole appearance at the 1900 Paris Olympics in which Great Britain defeated France in the final. But it is played in Commonwealth Games and Asian Games as well.

On her Asian Games performance, which saw her win two bronze medals in women’s team and mixed doubles competition, she said, “I was excited to win not one, but two medals at the Asian Games. It was a nice experience being around the top players from different parts of the world and sports as well.”

Talking about the performance of the squash contingent of India, which included five medals (two gold, one silver and two bronze), she said that the contingent trained a lot and to deliver its best-ever performance at the Asian Games was really great.

“Indian squash did really well this time and we trained a lot. Everyone was working towards it. At the end, we were glad to win so many medals. I am really proud of the fact that we won the maximum amount of medals in squash during a singles Asian Games competition,” she said.

On India’s overall performance, which saw them win 107 medals, and cross 100 medals for the first time ever, including 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze medals, Anahat said that it is inspiring for all.

“It is great that India is doing well in all sports, not only squash. Many players have won a medal across different sports. It is really inspiring for all,” she said.

On the government’s support to athletes before the Asian Games, she said, “Government was always helpful and supportive in helping us play important tournaments before Asian Games. We had a camp before the Asian Games for all the players. International coaching was also really helpful for us.”