Asian Games squash: Anahat, Abhay sign off with bronze in mixed doubles

By ANI Published Date - 01:45 PM, Wed - 4 October 23

Hangzhou: India’s Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh settled for bronze after facing a hard-fought defeat in the mixed doubles semifinal of squash at the ongoing Asian Games on Wednesday.

Anahat and Abhay lost their semi-final match against Malaysia’s Aifa Azman and Mohammad Syafiq by 1-2.

The Indian pair played a thriller match as the game went to the third set.

Anahat-Abhay started off well as they won the first game by a close margin of 11-8. In the second game, however, the Indian pair lost their momentum and lost by 2-11.

In the decider, India made a comeback and got a strong lead of 9-6 but Malaysians ended the game with a narrow 11-9 win.

“BRONZE HONORS FOR INDIA! The squash mixed doubles duo of @abhaysinghk98 and @Anahat_Singh13 clinch a well-deserved Bronze medal at #AsianGames2022 Their journey may have ended in the mixed doubles at the Asian Games, but their achievements shine brightly. Congratulations!,” Sports Authority of India (SAI) X (formerly Twitter) handle wrote.

Earlier, The Indian squash pair of Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Singh advanced to the finals of the mixed doubles competition on Wednesday.

In their mixed doubles semifinal, they beat the Hong Kong duo of Lee Ka Yi and Wong Chi Him by 2-1.