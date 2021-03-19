Anand Deverakonda gets busy with umpteen offers

Madhura Sridhar Reddy will be producing a quirky story on-screen casting Anand in the lead.

A slew of offers are waiting to take off for Telugu actor Anand Deverakonda. Hilife Entertainments has come forward to produce a movie with Anand. Directed by Uday Shetty, the untitled movie will be bankrolled by Kedar Selagamsetty and Vamsi Karunanchi. It is learnt that the untitled movie will go on floors soon.

Madhura Sridhar Reddy will be producing a quirky story on-screen casting Anand in the lead. The flick will be bankrolled under his banner Madhura Entertainments along with Roll Camera Visuals banner. Balaram Varma Namburi and Bala Somineni are also part of the film on the production side.

Anand is on board the upcoming project which is being produced by Suresh Productions. Although the movie is yet to be announced, the film is a joint venture of Guru Films and Suresh Productions. Meanwhile, the single Silakaa from his next movie, Pushpaka Vimanam, is getting the required buzz.

The single was launched by his brother Vijay Deverakonda on Anand’s birthday a couple of days ago. Leaving a sweet adorable note, Vijay wrote, “I love this song – #Silaka. I love you – My childhood cricket partner, my school junior, my cheer team, crisis handler, now colleague, forever brother. Happy Birthday @ananddeverkonda – so glad I’ve had you through everything!(sic)”

