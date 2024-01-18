Andhra BJP President pays tribute to NTR on death anniversary

Speaking to the media, Daggubati Purandheswari stated, "Nandamuri Tarakarama Rao is more than an individual; he is a phenomenon. Blessed by Telugu Kalammathalli, NTR is synonymous with welfare."

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh BJP President Daggubati Purandeswari, paid tribute to the NTR statue at Patamata NTR Circle in Vijayawada, on Nandamuri Tarakara Rao’s (NTR) death anniversary.

BJP leaders and activists also participated in the event, commemorating the legacy of the iconic leader.

Underlining NTR’s commitment to social causes, she highlighted initiatives such as providing rice to the impoverished for a rupee, ensuring their sustenance.

She further said that numerous welfare programmes were implemented for the overall development of the state, leaving a lasting impact on the lives of the people.

“NTR’s influence is evident in the self-respect and dignity that Telugu people uphold, making him an integral part of their hearts and history,” Purandheswari said.

Nandamuri Tarakarama Rao, fondly known as NTR, was an Indian actor, producer, director, editor and politician who served as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh for seven years.

He received three National Film Awards for co-producing ‘Thodu Dongalu’ (1954) and ‘Seetharama Kalyanam’ (1960) and directing ‘Varakatnam’ (1970).

NTR also received the erstwhile Rashtrapati Awards for his performance(s) in films like ‘Raju Peda’ (1954) and ‘Lava Kusa’ (1963).