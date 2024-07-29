Andhra Govt removes Jagan’s name from education welfare schemes

Under the new nomenclature, the 'Jagananna Amma Vodi' scheme, which provided financial aid to mothers educating their children, has been renamed 'Talliki Vandanam'.

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has renamed half a dozen welfare schemes, some of which were named after former chief minister and YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, with yesteryear stalwarts who championed education.

Likewise, ‘Jagananna Vidya Kanuka’, which used to provide education kits comprising school bags, books and other material, has been renamed as ‘Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Vidya Mitra’, said a government release.

Similarly, ‘Jagananna Gorumudda’, mid-day meal scheme for public school students, has been changed to ‘Dokka Seethamma Madhyahana Badi Bojanam’.

‘Mana Badi Nadu Nedu’, a school renovation scheme, has been rechristened as ‘Mana Badi Mana Bhavishyaktu’.

‘Sweccha’, a free sanitary napkin distribution programme for girl students, has been renamed as ‘Balika Raksha’.

‘Jagananna Animutyalu’, a scheme which used to financially reward government school students who topped the examinations, has been renamed as ‘Abdul Kalam Prathiba Puraskaram’.

State IT, Electronics and Human Resource Development Minister Nara Lokesh alleged that the erstwhile YSRCP government had destroyed the education sector and promised to sanitise it under the N Chandrababu Naidu-led NDA government.

“Ridding educational institutions from politics and making them centres of learning is our resolve,” said Lokesh in a post on ‘X’ and added that the government was renaming the schemes of the previous rule of YSRCP.