Andhra Pradesh: Bridegroom commits suicide on nuptial night

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:14 PM, Wed - 20 April 22

File photo

Guntur: According to information available, Kiran Kumar of Macherla in the district married a girl from Tenali on April 11. He took the bride to Macherla on the next day. The parents of the girl fixed the nuptial night in Tenali on April 16 and Kiran Kumar along with his wife started for Tenali in the afternoon. After reaching the Guntur bus stand, Kiran left her saying he would return shortly.

The bride waited for him till dark and when he did not return and did not respond to her repeated phone calls, she informed her relatives. Meanwhile, police who got information that a body was found in Krishna river, rushed to the spot and fished it out. They took out the SIM from the mobile phone in his pocket and contacted his family. Kiran’s mother identified the body and lamented that her son dreaded the nuptial night and although his friends counselled him, committed suicide leaving the girl and the family in the lurch.

Police registered a case and are investigating.