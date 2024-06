| Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Ministers List Find Out Who Gets What

Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Ministers list: Find out who gets what?

Here is a list of members appointed as ministers in Naidu's Cabinet and the portfolios they have been assigned:

By Telangana Today Updated On - 14 June 2024, 03:04 PM

File photo of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu taking part in a prayer ceremony before taking charge at his office at Tadepalli. — Photo:PTI

Hyderabad: Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday announced a list of 24 people, who will be assigned ministries in the Cabinet.

Here is a list of members appointed as ministers in Naidu’s Cabinet and the portfolios they have been assigned: