Andhra Pradesh CS Jawahar Reddy issues transfer orders of IAS officers

Andhra Pradesh Government transferred Several IAS officers in the state on Saturday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:58 PM, Sat - 20 May 23

Amaravati: Several IAS officers were transferred in Andhra Pradesh and Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy issued orders to this effect on Saturday.

The government has appointed R. Govinda Rao as Joint Collector of Parvatipuram Manyam district and Parman Ahmed Khan as Joint Collector of Annamayya district.

Other postings were Christ Kishore as Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of Backward Classes Finance Corporation, Himanshu Koushik as Additional Resident Commissioner of AP Bhavan, and A. Barat Teja as Commissioner of Kurnool Municipal Corporation.

The government also appointed V. Anjaneyulu as Director of Insurance Medical Services department, A. Siri as Special Commissioner of Swamitva, and SBR Kumar as Ayush Commissioner.

