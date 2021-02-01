Andhra Pradesh delegation visits Swachh Hyderabad initiatives

The delegation includes Swachh Andhra Corporation Managing Director P. Sampath Kumar and Commissioners of different Municipal Corporations of Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Kakinada and others.

By | Published: 1:09 pm

Hyderabad: A 23-member senior official delegation led Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Y. Srilakshmi is inspecting different innovative, beautification and development works and Swachh Hyderabad initiatives being implemented in the city.

The delegation was briefed on different development and beautification works through a power point presentation by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation officials.

The delegation is scheduled to visit Indira Park, Secondary Collection and Transfer Point at Sanjeevaiah Park, Herbal Park beside Sanjeevaiah Park, Loo Cafe and Mobile Toilet at NTR Garden, Dog Park in Gachibowli, Lake beautification works at Durgam Cheruvu and the sports complex at Sanath Nagar.

