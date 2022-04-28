Andhra Pradesh: Detractors could not stop housing programmes, says Jagan

Published Date - 06:26 PM, Thu - 28 April 22

Source: Twitter/CMO Andhra Pradesh.

Anakapalle: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has expressed happiness that the housing for the homeless in Andhra Pradesh could go on, notwithstanding the obstacles created by his detractors. Addressing a public meeting at Pydiwada Agraharam Layout in Sabbavaram mandal after giving away house-site pattas to the beneficiaries here on Thursday, he noted that houses on 10,228 plots were coming up in the colony. Over Rs.10,000 crore was being spent by the government on 1.28 lakh house-sites given away on the day.

“Housing gives a permanent address, an asset bequeathed to the future generations. The cost of land here is said to be Rs.12,000 per sq.yard. For 50 sq. yds. plot, construction, and other amenities, it costs up to Rs.10 lakh per house,” he pointed out, adding that the place would have a secretariat, market yard, and three parks. It would cost Rs.55,000 crore for construction of 30 lakh houses in the state, and another Rs.32,000 crore for providing the basic facilities, he observed.

In this context, Jagan said that the previous regime of Chandrababu did not construct even five lakh houses. While his government was striving to keep its promise of providing housing for all, his detractors tried to create obstacles by approaching the court of law and stalled it for 489 days, he alleged, adding that they were unhappy he won the popular vote. Naming Chandrababu, Eenadu, Andhra Jyothi and TV 5, he said they had a single agenda of creating obstacles to the government.

“If we want to have Visakhapatnam as one of the three capital cities, they don’t want it. When we try to give 55,000 house-sites to the poor in Amaravati, they block it by approaching the court. They don’t want high court in Rayalaseema, nor English medium instruction to our children. When we borrow loans, they question us. If the Centre sanctions funds, they say no. If we do good to the poor, they don’t like it,” he stated.

Deputy Chief Minister Budi Mutyala Naidu, Ministers Gudivada Amarnath, Vidadala Rajani, Adimulapu Suresh, Jogi Ramesh, former minister Avanti Srinivasa Rao and others attended the programme.

