Andhra Pradesh: Fire breaks out at market in Vizianagaram

Locals are suspecting that the main cause of the accident was a short circuit at the electricity transformer near these two shops, which caused the fire in the adjacent Kusumanchi cloth shop and Shanti Vijay cloth shop.

By ANI Published Date - 12:38 PM, Sun - 23 July 23

Vizianagaram: A fire broke out in Balaji Wholesale Market in Vizianagaram town.Two shops were completely engulfed by fire.

In the incident, two shops were completely gutted and heavy property damage was reported.

On receiving the information about the incident, the firefighters reached the spot and doused the fire.

Traders were worried after the fire broke out in the largest textile market in Vizianagaram.