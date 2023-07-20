| Ready To Go To Jail And Get Beaten Up Jsp Chief Pawan Kalyan

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:08 PM, Thu - 20 July 23

Amaravati: Film actor and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan on Thursday said that he was ready to go to jail and get beaten up for the sake of the state.

He was reacting to the decision of the state government to prosecute him for his remarks against volunteers at a programme to welcome Visakhapatnam district president of YSR Congress Party Panchakarla Ramesh Babu who had quit his post to join the JSP.

He said he was prepared for the worst. “When I say something, I do it prepared to face all the risks. You can arrest me, torture me. I am committed to the development of Andhra Pradesh. If you demand justice, you get notice. We are witness to how those who committed murders are being protected. The courts are also watching their actions,” he stated.

The actor also pointed out that the daily wages of each volunteer was Rs 164 which was less than what the unemployed graduate got as relief.

Alleging that the personal information of people was being gathered through volunteers, Pawan Kalyan wondered where the information was being set as it would come under data theft.

He also warned that the GO issued to prosecute him would result in dethroning the YSRCP government in the state.