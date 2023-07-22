Visakhapatnam: Janata food near general coaches

Indian Railways announced that they provide Janata Khana and drinking water at general coaches to improve amenities for passengers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:58 PM, Sat - 22 July 23

Indian Railways announced that they provide Janata Khana and drinking water at general coaches to improve amenities for passengers.

Visakhapatnam: To improve amenities for passengers, the Railway Board has announced the provision of economy meals i.e., Janata Khana and drinking water at platforms near the general seating coaches at railway stations.

According to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division A.K. Tripathi, these special counters have been opened for the general class passengers at various stations of Waltair Division including Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Rayagada, Koraput in the first phase. More stations are being identified and will soon be covered for the provision of economy meals and packaged drinking water at General Class coach locations.

“Generally these GS coaches are located at either ends of a train and passengers have to rush for their needs. Hence to facilitate the service of economy meals, snacks and drinking water to passenger’s special care has been taken to put up stalls near these coach locations. Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad has advised all the departments to take enough care for the provision of such stalls at identified stations,” he said.