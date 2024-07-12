Andhra Pradesh: Former CM Jagan, two IPS officers booked for murder attempt

Case registered based on a complaint lodged by Telugu Desam Party MLA and former MP K Raghurama Krishnam Raju

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12 July 2024, 03:12 PM

Former Chief Minister and YSRCP chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh police have registered a criminal case against the former Chief Minsiter YS Jaganmohan Reddy, two senior officers PV Sunil Kumar and PSR Anjaneyulu following a complaint filed by Telugu Desam legislator and former MP Raghurama Krishna Raju in Nagarampalem police sastion in Guntur district, according to information available here.

The former MP has alleged that he was detained, beaten up and kept in illegal custody by two IPS officers and their staff and that later when he was produced before a government doctor, a fake medical certificate was issued.

The case was registered under sections 120B (Conspiracy), 166 and 167 (public servant intentionally creating incorrect documents), 197 (issuing false certificates), 307 (attempt to murder), 326 (causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons), 465 (forgery) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC. The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita came into effect on July 1, this year, replacing the IPC.

Apart from the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, the FIR features the names of former DG (CB CID) PV Sunil Kumar, former Intelligence Chief PSR Anjaneyulu, Addl SP (CBCID) R Vijaya Paul and Dr Prabhavathi.

In the complaint, Raghurama Krishnam Raju said he was arrested by CID officials at Hyderabad in 2021.

The police did not produce him before the local Magistrate in Hyderabad and did not obtain transit arrest warrant. He was shifted to CBCID office in Guntur. The then DG of CBCID PV Sunil Kumar, IPS officer PSR Anjaneyulu and other police officers beat him with rubber belt and lathis, the complainant alleged.

The FIR invoked the provisions of the Indian Penal Code, as the alleged offense took place before the new law Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) came into existence on July 1 this year.