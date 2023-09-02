| Andhra Pradesh Governor Pays Tribute To Former Cm Ys Rajasekhara Reddy On His Death Anniversary

By ANI Published Date - 10:05 AM, Sat - 2 September 23

File Photo

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer, on Saturday, paid rich tributes to YS Rajasekhara Reddy, the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Governor S Abdul Nazeer took to X and said “Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy was a visionary leader, who worked relentlessly for the welfare of the farmers, poor and downtrodden sections of society. Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy is known for implementing several flagship welfare programmes, which are continued even today.”



“He had won the hearts of the masses and will always be remembered for the people-friendly welfare programmes implemented by him. #drysrdeathanniversary,” the governor added.

Rajasekhara Reddy was born on July 8, 1949 and died in a helicopter crash on September 2, 2009. The current serving chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jaganmohan Reddy is the son of YS Rajasekhara Reddy.