Andhra Pradesh High Court to be shifted to Kurnool

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:51 PM, Fri - 22 July 22

Amaravati: Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday stated that the Center had received a proposal from the Andhra Pradesh government to shift the State High Court from Amaravati to Kurnool.

This was in response to a query raised by YSR Congress Party MPs Kotagiri Sridhar and Chinta Anuradha to the Centre on the issue of moving the High Court to Kurnool in the Lok Sabha on the day.

He clarified that the shifting of the High Court to Kurnool should be taken by the state government in consultation with the High Court. All the administrative expenses of the High Court should be borne by the State government and as a procedure the state government and the high court should come to a decision on shifting the High Court to Kurnool. After that, the proposal should be sent to the Central Government, he said.