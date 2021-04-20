Andhra Pradesh issues weather warning in three districts

As a safety measure, the special commissioner advised farmers, farm labourers, shepherds and others not to stay in open places or under the trees.

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh disaster management authority special commissioner K. Kanna Babu issued a weather warning to farmers, farm labourers and cattle rearers in Prakasam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts.

He issued the warning on Monday evening for the mandals of Podili, Konakanamitla, Kanigiri, Marripudi and Bestavaripeta in Prakasam district.

Other mandals included Peddaraaveedu, Turlapadu, Hanumantunipadu and all the villages adjoining these mandals.

Babu said there is a high possibility of thunderbolts striking these places but did not issue a timeline for his weather warning.

As a safety measure, the special commissioner advised farmers, farm labourers, shepherds and others not to stay in open places or under the trees.

“Take refuge in safe buildings,” Babu added.

Similarly, the special commissioner issued the same warning for both Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts in North Andhra Pradesh.

The mandals he listed in Vizianagaram include Gummalakshmipuram, Komarada, Parvatipuram, Kurupalem, Jiyyammavalasa, Garugubilli, Seetanagaram, Makkuva, Saluru, Pachipenta, Balijipeta and Bobbili.

In Srikakulam district: Ichapuram, Kaviti, Palasa, Seetampeta, Bhamini, Vangara and Veeraghattam.

On Monday, the MeT department forecast thunderstorms with lightning in parts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam till Friday, except Wednesday.

According to the MeT department, a trough at 1.5 km above mean sea level is running from the cyclonic circulation over southeast Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood to north interior Karnataka across Marathwada.

Meanwhile, the trough at 0.9 km above mean sea level from above the cyclonic circulation over Jharkhand and neighbourhood to north interior Karnataka across Chhattisgarh and Telangana has become less marked.

