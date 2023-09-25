Andhra Pradesh: Jana Sena Party’s Varahi Yatra to resume on October 1

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:44 PM, Mon - 25 September 23

Amaravati: The fourth phase of Varahi Yatra launched by film actor and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan will begin on October 1 from Avanigadda.

Informing this during a teleconference with party leaders here on Monday, JSP political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar said that the yatra would cover Machilipatnam, Pedana, and Kaikaluru constituencies.

