TDP-JSP manifesto promises free bus travel for women, 20 lakh jobs

N. Chandrababu Naidu, President of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), and Pawan Kalyan, leader of the Jana Sena Party (JSP), unveiled their collaborative manifesto at Naidu's residence.

By IANS Updated On - 1 May 2024, 09:46 AM

Amaravati: The Telugu Desam and Jana Sena on Tuesday released their joint election manifesto, promising free bus travel for women, three free gas cylinders every year to each household, monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,500 to women aged 18-59 years, creation of 20 lakh jobs in five years, and monthly unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000, among others.

It also promised that Rs 15,000 will be given annually to every school-going student through the ‘Thalliki Vandhanam’ scheme. The amount will be credited to the bank account of the student’s mother.

Farmers will get financial assistance of Rs 20,000 each in a year. Protected drinking water and sewerage connection to every house is another promise made by the alliance.

If voted to power, the alliance will provide an uninterrupted nine-hour power supply for farmers. Solar pump sets will also be provided free of cost.

The BJP is also a part of the alliance but it has not associated itself with the manifesto line with its national policy.

The BJP, which released a manifesto at the national level, is not involved in any state manifesto.

BJP’s state in-charge Siddharth Nath Singh, who was present at the release of the manifesto, said: “My support on behalf of the BJP to the TDP and the Jana Sena manifesto is itself a message this alliance is going to deliver for aspirations of people of Andhra Pradesh and national aspirations at the national level. Double-engine government will work here. Once results are out on June 4, you will see how we work together.”

Naidu exuded confidence that the Centre will extend all support to the state in implementing the manifesto.

The manifesto’s highlights are six promises under “Super Six” which was unveiled by the TDP last year. It has been amalgamated with Jana Sena’s ‘Shanmukha Vyuham’ vision to address the state’s welfare and fulfil its citizens’ aspirations.

“We are committed to generating 20 lakh jobs over the next five years. Until the youth secure employment, they will receive a Rs 3,000 unemployment allowance,” Naidu said.

He promised a ‘Skill Census’ will be conducted across the state to enhance people’s productivity. He promised to provide pensionary benefits for persons belonging to all the SCs, STs, BCs and minorities who have completed 50 years of age.

Persons from backward classes who are above 50 years of age will get a monthly pension of Rs.4,000.

Naidu highlighted that Rs 1.5 lakh crore will be spent through the sub-plan for backward classes over the next five years. Besides providing Rs 25 lakh health insurance for every family in the state, Naidu said that Rs 15,000 per annum will be given as financial assistance for every driver working in the transport sector.

The manifesto guarantees the continuation of Amaravati as the state capital, the completion of the Polavaram project, and the repeal of the Land Titling Act. It also pledges to increase the old age pension to Rs 4,000 from April 2024 and provide a Rs 6,000 pension for differently-abled individuals.

Assuring the Kapu community that Rs 15,000 crore will be spent in the coming five years for their welfare, he said that priority will be given to providing employment to Kapu youth and women besides giving importance to the welfare of the Arya Vysya community.

Naidu reiterated that the three parties came together to save Andhra Pradesh and restore the glory of the Telugu community.