DG NCC visits AP&TS Directorate, emphasizes cadet’s role in nation building

Gurbirpal Singh was apprised of the social service and nation-building activities being carried out by the cadets in conveying the message to the citizens to become good samaritans and work for progress of the nation.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 May 2024, 08:15 PM

Hyderabad: Lieutenant General Gurbirpal Singh, Director General (DG) NCC, visited NCC Directorate in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (AP&TS) on Wednesday and interacted with the officers and staff of the Directorate and Group Commanders.

The DG was briefed by the officials on the NCC expansion plan in the state of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana which includes enhancement of 24,640 vacancies sanctioned by the Ministry of Defence.

Towards the end of visit, he visited Virus Microlight Simulator and Aeromodelling Simulator apart from witnessing Aeromodelling display including drone flying by the Air Force cadets.