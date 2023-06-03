Andhra Pradesh: Last date for YSR Bima registration is June 7

Andhra Pradesh government has launched the YSR Bima scheme, a life insurance scheme for the families of eligible citizens

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:06 PM, Sat - 3 June 23

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Dr. KS Jawahar Reddy, has mandated that all collectors register all individuals eligible for the YSR Bima by June 7. He said that June 7 is the last date for YSR Bima registration. In order, the volunteers from all village and ward secretariats are identifying and enrolling the people in the scheme, which goes into effect on July 1.

Andhra Pradesh government has launched the YSR Bima scheme, a life insurance scheme for the families of eligible citizens. The scheme is being provided by the government directly through the village and ward secretariats.

The scheme covers the heads of eligible families, aged between 18–50 years. The premium for the scheme is being paid by the state government. In case any insured head of the family dies a natural death, her or his kin are paid Rs 1 lakh. If the head of the family dies an unnatural death, like in an accident, or gets permanently disabled, the insurance company will compensate the remaining family Rs 5 lakhs

The scheme is expected to benefit around 10 million families in the state. The state government has decided to allocate Rs 372 crore in the budget for implementing the scheme.

Also Read AP CM Jagan releases Rs 3,923 crore Rythu Bharosa funds