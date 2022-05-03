Andhra Pradesh: Married woman raped in Vizianagaram

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:50 PM, Tue - 3 May 22

Representational image

Vizianagaram: One person was arrested for alleged rape of a woman in the city on Monday night.

Hailing from the Parvatipuram district in Andhra Pradesh, the woman lives with her two children in the city, working in a tea shop to eke out a livelihood.

On Monday night two persons knocked her door and forced their way in to commit the atrocity.

Superintendent of Police Deepika Patil said that the woman was with a man in the house in VUDA Colony when two persons barged in. One of them, who is a local man, had raped her.

There was no question of sparing anyone in the case and on a complaint from the victim, police were registering cases on all the persons involved in the crime, she said.

