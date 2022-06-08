Andhra Pradesh minister Roja lambasts BJP president Nadda

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:34 PM, Wed - 8 June 22

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Minister for Tourism and film actor R.K. Roja has lambasted the BJP national president JP Nadda for his remarks against the Jagan government in the state. Addressing a media conference here on Wednesday, she took strong exception to Nadda’s view that Modi’s health scheme Ayushman Bharat was being implemented in the name of Arogyasri in Andhra Pradesh and while the latter was limited only to the state, the Centre’s scheme was valid all over the country.

‘BJP president Nadda remarks only expose his lack of understanding. The credit of fulfilling 95 per cent of the poll promises goes only to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. The welfare schemes implemented in our state are not found in any of the BJP-ruled states in the country. Where is Arogyasri in BJP ruled states? Could all those states together give 32 lakh house sites which is given in AP?,” she asked.

On the criticism of Nadda that Andhra Pradesh was debt-ridden, Roja countered if the Centre and the BJP Chief Ministers were not taking any loans. It was the BJP which joined hands with the Telugu Desam Party’s Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Park’s Pawan Kalyan, to mete out injustice to Andhra Pradesh, she observed, and challenged the BJP to prove its mettle in the Atmakur byelection in Nellore district later this month.