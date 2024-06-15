Andhra Pradesh: Nara Lokesh launches ‘Praja Darbar’ to address people’s grievances

Minister also establishes a special task force to resolve the issues raised by the public

By ANI Published Date - 15 June 2024, 01:57 PM

AP Minister TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh interacting with people during \Praja Darbar' on Saturday.

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam Party general secretary and son of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Nara Lokesh on Saturday launched ‘Praja Darbar‘ to directly interact with the people of his constituency and address their grievances.

In the press release, TDP said that has been meeting with locals at his residence every morning to listen to their problems and provide solutions.

Lokesh has also established a special task force to resolve the issues raised by the public. This initiative is seen as a significant step towards fulfilling his election promise of being accessible to the people.

The press release highlights Lokesh’s commitment to the welfare of his constituents and his efforts to address their concerns.

Earlier, after taking charge of his office after being sworn in as the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, the Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government allotted portfolios to 25 ministers in his cabinet.

While Chief Minister Naidu has kept Law and Order among other portfolios, Pawan Kalyan who has been named Naidu’s Deputy, has been allotted Panchayati Raj, Environment, Forest and Science and Technology.

Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh, has been allotted Human Resources Development, Information Technology, Electronics and Communication.