AP govt appoints IAS officer Syamala Rao as EO of TTD

By ANI Published Date - 15 June 2024, 09:29 AM

Tirupati: In a recent administrative reshuffle, the new alliance government of Andhra Pradesh has announced the appointment of IAS Officer J Syamala Rao as the new Executive Officer of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), one of the world’s richest Hindu temple trusts.

The TTD administers Lord Venkateshwara Swamy temple on Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district. Rao an IAS officer of the 1997 batch replaces AV Dharma Reddy.

The General Administration (SC.A) Department issued the notification on June 14 and the order relieves the senior Indian Defence Estates Service (IDES) officer from his full additional charge as the TTD Executive Officer. Syamala Rao has previously served as Visakhapatnam district collector.

The newly sworn-in Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has alleged corruption and maladministration by the previous government in the TTD administration and said that he will “purify the governance” of the Tirumala administration.

Speaking to reporters in Tirumala after his swearing-in ceremony at Vijayawada and before taking charge as the Andhra Chief Minister, Naidu said, “Crimes will not be tolerated.”

“Some people are making false accusations against us after committing crimes. Political conspiracies will not be tolerated. I will start the purification of governance from Tirumala,” he further said.