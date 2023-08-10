Andhra Pradesh: NIA conducts searches in Kurnool

By IANS Updated On - 04:16 PM, Thu - 10 August 23

Amaravati: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches in Kurnool town on Thursday.

The officials of the central agency conducted searches at the houses of two men suspected to have links with the banned Popular Front of India (PFI). The simultaneous searches were carried out in old city and Auto Nagar.

The suspects were later taken to Police Rest House, where they were being questioned. Earlier in the day, the NIA also conducted searches in Karimnagar town in neighbouring Telangana state.

The house of a man suspected to be linked to PFI was searched. The man is currently employed abroad.

