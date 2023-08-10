Andhra Pradesh: Four killed in two road accidents

Four individuals died in two different road accidents in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.

By IANS Updated On - 12:59 PM, Thu - 10 August 23

Drivers of a tanker lorry and a tourist bus were killed in a head-on collision between the two vehicles in Nellore district.

The accident took place on Mumbai national highway near Damaramadugu Ramachandrareddy Nagar. The drivers of truck and bus were killed as cabins of both the vehicles were crushed in the collision.

Police rushed to the spot and had a tough time in extricating the bodies from mangled cabins.

In another incident, two persons were killed and five others injured when a car in which they were travelling overturned near Chintakunta in Halaharvi mandal in Kurnool district. The deceased hailed from Karnataka. Police shifted the injured to government hospital at Alur.