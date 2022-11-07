Andhra Pradesh: No invite for Pawan Kalyan for Modi meeting in Vizag

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:58 PM, Mon - 7 November 22

Visakhapatnam: Film actor and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan may not be invited for the public meeting to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the city on November 12.

When media persons asked the state BJP president Somu Veerraju here on Monday whether Pawan Kalyan would be invited to the Modi meeting, he maintained a stoic silence. Nor did the BJP Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao beside him was willing to say yes or no.

The media conference was held by the BJP leaders to give details of the Prime Minister’s programme in the city. When the reporters pointed out to Veerraju that the details were already announced by YSR Congress Party Rajya Sabha member V. Vijay Sai Reddy, he quipped that the YSRCP was trying to take the credit for the developmental works done by the Centre.

He also said that the BJP was committed to make Amaravati as the state capital and the media should question the ruling party which was cheating the people in the name of three capitals.

Narasimha Rao said that all the development in Visakhapatnam was being done only with Central funds.