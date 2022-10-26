| Pm Modi To Inaugurate Various Projects In Visakhapatnam On Nov 11

PM Modi to inaugurate various projects in Visakhapatnam on Nov 11

By IANS Published: Published Date - 11:30 AM, Wed - 26 October 22

Visakhapatnam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Visakhapatnam on November 11 to inaugurate and lay foundations for various developmental and infrastructure projects.

Railway officials have received the communication that he will be in the port city to lay the foundation stone for Rs 400 crore Visakhapatnam railway station modernisation project. The same day he will lay the foundation stone or inaugurate projects undertaken by the Central government.

These include Rs 26,000 crore Visakhapatnam HPCL petroleum refinery expansion and modernisation project; first phase of modern, green new campus of IIM Visakhapatnam and cruise terminal in Visakhapatnam.

Prime Minister Modi is also likely to address a public meeting in the city the same day. Sources said this public meeting may be held at AU Engineering College grounds.

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will participate in various programmes along with the Prime Minister.

District collector A. Mallikarjuna held a meeting with Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) commissioner Rajababu and other officials to review the preparations for the Prime Minister’s visit.

Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao had recently called on the Prime Minister and invited him to visit Visakhapatnam to inaugurate and lay foundations for several developmental and infrastructure projects.

Rao had also requested him to lay foundation stone for the new office complex of the sanctioned South Coast Rail Zone with headquarters in Visakhapatnam; 400 bedded speciality ESI Hospital at a cost of Rs 385 crore and modern mega fishing harbour in Visakhapatnam.

The MP had also said that several projects and developments in Eastern Naval Command and other defence establishments in Visakhapatnam can also be included as part of the Prime Minister’s visit.