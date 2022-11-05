Andhra Pradesh: Pawan Kalyan’s visit to Ippatam villages causes stir

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:55 PM, Sat - 5 November 22

Mangalagiri: Amid high drama, film actor and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan on Saturday visited Ippatam village near here to express solidarity with the residents whose houses were demolished in a road-widening programme.

Police stopped his convoy before entering the village apprehending law and order problems. the film actor then got down his vehicle and began a brisk walk fretting and fuming at the YSR Congress Party government for its anti-people’s attitude.

The police then allowed the convoy after a while and the film star caught the attention of the public as he travelled through sitting on the top of the vehicle.

Pawan Kalyan alleged that the houses were demolished in the village since it hosted his party meeting and the government would pay the price for its misdeeds.

However, YSRCP leaders clarified that no house was demolished illegally and the residents were served notice and the demarcation was made several months ago for a laying highway, long before the JSP meeting.