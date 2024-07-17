Andhra Pradesh plans three new airports: BJP leader Purandeswari

"On 'X', she announced that with the NDA in power at both the Centre and in the state, new airports are planned for Kuppam, Dagadarthi, and Mulapet."

By IANS Updated On - 17 July 2024, 01:51 PM

Amaravati: Three new airports are planned in Andhra Pradesh, said MP and state BJP president Daggubati Purandeswari.

“With NDA in power, both in the Centre and in the state, we are able to plan new airports at Kuppam, Dagadarthi and Mulapet,” she posted on ‘X’.

The Rajahmundry MP said that positive developments have been made in Andhra Pradesh. “This development not only enhances connectivity, but also propels economic progress,” she said.

Kuppam in Chittoor district is the Assembly constituency of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, whose Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is a key partner in the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

The other two airports are planned at Dagadarthi in Nellore district and Mulapeta in Srikakulam district.

The work on the international airport at Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram district also gathered pace after NDA came to power in the state.

With K. Rammohan Naidu of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) becoming the civil aviation minister, the works at Bhogapuram are in full swing.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu also visited Bhogapuram last week and directed GMR to complete the construction of the international airport by June 2026.

The developer has assured that it will try to complete the project by December 2026.

CM Naidu stated that early completion of the airport was on top of the government’s agenda, as it would act as a growth catalyst and ensure speedy progress in both Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts, besides Visakhapatnam.